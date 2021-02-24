Kate Winslet reveals she faced 'straight-up cruel' tabloid treatment over her weight

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet recently spoke about the media's straight-up cruel' criticism of her weight in a new interview.

According to E!News, the 'Totanic' actor engaged in a conversation with The Guardian, published Sunday (local time) describing how demoralising it was to see headlines about her body.

"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me.I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read," she recalled.



The 45-year-old actor added she was frequently asked for "comment" on her own appearance. When she responded as requested, she said, "Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."

Now, the 'Ammonite' actor said she looks back at those stories criticising her weight when she was a teen, and she feels "moved," because of how "different" it is compared to now.

At the time, Winslet said the reports "damaged my confidence," making her reconsider a future in the acting world.

Per E!News, she reflected, "I didn't want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, 'God, if this is what they're saying to me in England, then what will happen when I get there?' Also, it tampers with your evolving impression of what's beautiful, you know? I did feel very on my own. For the simple reason that nothing can really prepare you for... that."

However, that all changed for the Golden Globes Award winner, she said, when she and ex-husband Jim Threapleton welcomed their daughter20-year-old Mia. She said of becoming a mother, "And so all that s**t just kind of... evaporated." (ANI)

