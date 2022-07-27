Kate Winslet to headline 'The Palace' project

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kate Winslet is all set to star in a new series titled 'The Palace'.

According to Variety, 'The Palace' tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Apart from starring in the project, Winslet will also executive produce it. Will Tracy created the show and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Stephen Frears is attached to direct and executive produce, with Frank Rich also executive producing.

Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe will also write for the show.

"We are honoured to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on 'The Palace,'" said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

"The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry's leading lights (who - remarkably - have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy's wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us," Orsi added.

Winslet is also attached to star in the HBO limited series 'The Trust', based on the novel of the same name by Hernan Diaz. Prior to that, she starred in the HBO limited series 'Mare of Easttown' for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series.

For those unaware, Winslet had also won Emmys in 2011 for the HBO limited series 'Mildred Pierce'. She is also known for her seven Oscar nominations, including those for films like 'Titanic', 'Iris' and 'Little Children'. She won the Oscar for best actress for her work in the film 'The Reader' in 2009. (ANI)