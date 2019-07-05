Katharine McPhee and David Foster share beautiful wedding pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Fans of the newly-married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster are going crazy over their wedding pictures.

According to US Weekly, pictures of the couple's London wedding were published by Vogue and as cited by US Weekly on Wednesday, five days after the couple exchanged vows at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London.

In one of the pictures, McPhee -- who looked picture-perfect in a strapless custom Zac Posen gown -- could be seen wide-eyed and emotional as she watched through a window as guests arrived at the ceremony. The Waitress star later was seen walking down a flight of stairs with a wide grin on her face. An aerial shot of McPhee walking solo down the aisle at the church showed off her gown's lengthy train.

As we slide the series of pictures, the newlyweds can be seen exchanging wedding rings. Their post-ceremony pictures saw McPhee and Foster surrounded by colourful flowers with statement greenery.

McPhee also shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "The most perfect day with the most perfect husband."

And in a third look! Which comes straight from the reception of the couple, McPhee can be seen wearing a pale blue tea-length Zac Posen dress, while Foster remained in his classic black tuxedo.

A source told Us Weekly about the couple's European weekend getaway ahead of the wedding and revealed that the newly-wed made sure that the guests were able to get some sightseeing before the big day.

"Friends and family were given a tour of London the day before the wedding," the insider shared.

"They didn't know where the reception was being held until the day of. Everything was very tight-lipped," the insider added.

Foster proposed McPhee in 2018 while on a romantic vacation in Italy. Prior to his relationship with McPhee, the Canada star was married four times, his ex-wives are B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. Currently, the newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon on a yacht in Capri, Italy. (ANI)

