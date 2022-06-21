Katharine McPhee shares 'big family' pictures wishing husband on Father's Day

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): American actor-singer Katharine McPhee penned a heartfelt note on social media, sharing a string of her 'big family' pictures, wishing husband David Foster, a happy father's day.

"Happy Father's to the man who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy. I love our little family. I love our big family," captioned the 'American Idol' runner-up on Instagram, reported Page Six.

The first picture showed the family with McPhee, Foster and their 1-year-old baby boy, Rennie in one frame with Foster holding the infant Rennie in his arms while the toddler placed his tiny hand on a piano.



The adorable picture was a part of several other pictures posted by McPhee which revealed the couple's extended family, including Foster's five daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin, and Jordan from his previous relationships. Foster's five daughters were seen in McPhee and Foster's, throwback wedding photo.





"You've only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back," concluded McPhee in her Instagram post, as reported by Page Six.

McPhee and Foster tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series. Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy.

The couple welcomed their newborn baby boy, Rennie in February 2021, reported Page Six.

Earlier, the 72-year-old music composer, Foster defended his and McPhee's age gap of 34 years.

In an interview with People magazine, Foster said, "People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I've always said there are so many things that can bring a marriage down, and the age difference is just one of them." (ANI)

