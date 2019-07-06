Katharine McPhee shares her fairytale moment from wedding!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American actor Katharine McPhee looked like a princess at her wedding to musician David Foster and shared her fairytale moment from her special day.

McPhee took to Instagram to share a video of her twirling in her bridal gown and she looks nothing less than a dream!

Showering some love on her beau, she captioned the post, "HIGHER LOVE David Foster."

View this post on Instagram HIGHER LOVE ?? @davidfoster A post shared by Katharine Foster (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:33am PDT



The 35-year-old actor married the 69-year-old famed music producer in London last week. The bride wore a stunning custom white Zac Posen wedding ball gown that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and layers of antique white striped tulle. The designer also attended the nuptials, reported E! News.

"I really trusted Zac Posen to make my wedding dress," McPhee told Vogue as cited by E! News.

"I knew he would bring my dream to fruition. I had sent him some reference images of Princess Grace. I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity," she added.

The actor said that Zac wanted to incorporate our love for music into the dress, to make the ensemble all the more meaningful.

"Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David's songs was notated on the back," she continued.

"It was the song, 'The Colour of my Love,' that he wrote for Celine Dion and Rene Angelil for their wedding day. It was a relationship that David always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning," she added.

Following their wedding, McPhee and Foster jetted off to Italy to celebrate their honeymoon.

McPhee and Foster tied the knot in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by nearly 150 guests, including designer Posen, as well as close friends and family.

All of Foster's children were present for their father's special day, including his eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, and Linda Thompson. Meanwhile, McPhee was previously married to her 'Scorpion' co-star Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. (ANI)