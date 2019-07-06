Katharine McPhee, Image courtesy: Instagram
Katharine McPhee, Image courtesy: Instagram

Katharine McPhee shares her fairytale moment from wedding!

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 13:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American actor Katharine McPhee looked like a princess at her wedding to musician David Foster and shared her fairytale moment from her special day.
McPhee took to Instagram to share a video of her twirling in her bridal gown and she looks nothing less than a dream!
Showering some love on her beau, she captioned the post, "HIGHER LOVE David Foster."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

HIGHER LOVE ?? @davidfoster

A post shared by Katharine Foster (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:33am PDT


The 35-year-old actor married the 69-year-old famed music producer in London last week. The bride wore a stunning custom white Zac Posen wedding ball gown that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and layers of antique white striped tulle. The designer also attended the nuptials, reported E! News.
"I really trusted Zac Posen to make my wedding dress," McPhee told Vogue as cited by E! News.
"I knew he would bring my dream to fruition. I had sent him some reference images of Princess Grace. I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity," she added.
The actor said that Zac wanted to incorporate our love for music into the dress, to make the ensemble all the more meaningful.
"Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David's songs was notated on the back," she continued.
"It was the song, 'The Colour of my Love,' that he wrote for Celine Dion and Rene Angelil for their wedding day. It was a relationship that David always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning," she added.
Following their wedding, McPhee and Foster jetted off to Italy to celebrate their honeymoon.
McPhee and Foster tied the knot in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by nearly 150 guests, including designer Posen, as well as close friends and family.
All of Foster's children were present for their father's special day, including his eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.
This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, and Linda Thompson. Meanwhile, McPhee was previously married to her 'Scorpion' co-star Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Dwayne Johnsons' daughter enjoys turning him into 'great white shark'

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): As the US commemorated the 'fourth of July'- their Independence Day on Thursday, Dwayne Johnson relished the day with her little girl and his Instagram post will make you go awww!

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate Fourth of July together

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Days after releasing a sizzling hot music video for their song 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Nicki Minaj criticised by human rights activists ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American rapper Nicki Minaj is facing criticism by human rights activists for scheduling performance in Saudi Arabia, a Middle East Country which treats women and minorities as second-class citizens.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:15 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' song 'Khadke Glassy' out, features Sidharth,...

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' have released the film's first song 'Khadke Glassy'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:47 IST

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to visit Scotland with baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Baby Archie is not even two months old and is already giving major travel goals. Before jetting off to Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning to visit Scotland with their newborn son.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:21 IST

Netflix, HBO, Amazon, are good for women: Patricia Clarkson...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American actor Patricia Clarkson who has appeared in films like 'Easy A', 'Friends with Benefits' believes that streaming giants are 'good for women'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Kevin Spacey accuser abruptly drops sexual assault lawsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): The former Massachusetts busboy, who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, has dropped the lawsuit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 20:12 IST

'What's cooking jiji?' Taapsee Pannu shares still from 'Saand Ki...

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharpshooters, Taapsee Pannu with co-star Bhumi Pednekar looks totally made for the role in a still she shared from the sets of their forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Meghan King Edmonds makes big revelation about her 13-month old

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): It seems time is not right for Meghan King Edmonds as the actor has made a shocking revelation about her 13-months old son's health amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:16 IST

Badshah's 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is all things nostalgic

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): Badshah's latest party number from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' proves that remixes are still in vogue for Bollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:58 IST

Sebastian Stan makes fun of Gwyneth Paltrow for not remembering him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): You only get one shot to make a first impression, but this was not the case with actor Sebastian Stan, who luckily had three opportunities to introduce himself to Academy-award winning actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:20 IST

Shay Mitchell uses Power Rangers to reveal baby's gender

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who recently announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture of her baby bump has now revealed her baby's gender in the most unusual way.

Read More
iocl