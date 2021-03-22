Katherine Heigl says she is 'bionic' following major neck surgery

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): American actor Katherine Heigl after undergoing major neck surgery, recently shared that she is now "bionic," along with photos of her.

Heigl took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture sporting a neck brace and revealed that she had surgery to insert two titanium disks in her neck. In the caption she wrote, "Well...I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours. I'm not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I'll blow your mind!!"



Few days prior, in a post, Heigl said that she was in L.A. "to deal with a herniated disk" in her neck, reported Variety. After successfully undergoing the surgery, she penned her thanks to the team of doctors that "saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life."



Heigl wrote, "I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I'm gonna give it to the."

She continued, "@thebackdoctorapp thank you for treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were. Thank you for your tremendous talent and expertise and for saving my neck! @cedarssinai in Marina del ray thank you for your incredible and compassionate care and attention! Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of!"

Heigl also shared x-rays from prior and post the surgery, showing exactly where the titanium disks were placed. She concluded the post with a note about St. Patrick's Day, "Clearly I've been blessed with the luck of the Irish today!"



Heigl, who is best known for her role on the television show 'Grey's Anatomy' and for her work in the 2008 romantic comedy '27 Dresses', is also a doting mother to three children. (ANI)

