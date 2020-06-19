Katherine Schwarzenegger calls herself lucky to have understanding husband Chris Pratt

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): American author and soon-to-be mother Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed how her husband Chris Pratt has been "understanding" during the course of her pregnancy.

According to People magazine, the 30-year-old author shared her thoughts and feelings about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis during an Instagram live chat with one of her doctor pals.

During the live chat, the 'Gift of Forgiveness' writer mentioned about how Pratt has been "very wonderful and understanding" during these difficult times.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," she said, before calling the 'Jurassic World' actor a "very wonderful husband."

Raving more about the 40-year-old actor, she added: "It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time."

The duo began dating in summer 2018, tied the knot in June last year. Ever since the news of the pregnancy was announced, the couple shared their updates through their social media platforms. (ANI)

