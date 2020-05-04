Katherine Schwarzenegger is 'getting more excited every day' about her baby on the way: source

Washington D.C. [USA], May 4 (ANI): American author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is over the moon about her growing family.

A source told People magazine, "Katherine is getting more excited every day," adding that 'The Gift of Forgiveness' author "is starting to add items to a baby registry."

At present, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and husband American actor Chris Pratt aren't able to gather with their loved ones, but Schwarzenegger Pratt's pals are still hoping to celebrate the new baby.

The source added, "[They would love] to have a shower [for Katherine] before the baby arrives. She really wants to celebrate with her friends and family [if it becomes possible]."

Last week, the outlet confirmed that Schwarzenegger and the 40-year-old actor are expecting their first child. This will be the first child for the animal activist and the second for Pratt, who shares 7 1/2 -year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

The parents-to-be aren't the only ones who are excited about the newest addition to the family. While speaking with his wife's family on Thursday for a #HomeTogether Instagram Live chat, Pratt packed on the praise for his mother-in-law Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The actor said., "I really love what you're doing. This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it's just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful. I'm so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family."

"You're gonna have another beautiful family member," Shriver replied.


