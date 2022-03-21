Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first glimpse of baby bump in latest post

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): American author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her second child with husband and actor Chris Pratt, shared the first glimpse of her baby bump on social media.

In an Instagram video shared by the author on Sunday night, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter can be seen modelling a Stanley reusable water bottle as she goes about her day-to-day life. She shows off her baby bump throughout the video.



The comment section of her post is full of messages congratulating the author on her second pregnancy.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August 2020. The 42-year-old actor confirmed the news with a photo on social media and two Bible verses.



As per Fox News, Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They met in 2018 while attending church.

Pratt is also a proud father to his 9-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The 'Avengers' actor was recently slammed online after he shared a picture of himself and Schwarzenegger with a caption that a few users found insensitive towards his 9-year-old son and ex-wife.

In the post, the actor had thanked Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter," referring to their 1-year-old child Lyla. It's well-known that his firstborn was born premature and suffered health issues over the years.

As per E! News, the 'Passengers' actor spoke with Daily Pop in July, and shared his desire to have more children with his wife in the future.

"I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go," he said at the time. (ANI)

