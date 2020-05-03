Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump during stroll in LA

Washington D.C. [USA], May 3 (ANI): American author Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her growing baby bump while walking her dog Maverick in her Los Angeles neighbourhood on Saturday (local time).

According to People magazine, the pregnant 'The Gift of Forgiveness' author was spotted wearing simple black leggings and a black T-shirt paired with a hat and sunglasses.

Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with husband and American actor Chris Pratt, the outlet confirmed last week. This will be the first child for Schwarzenegger Pratt and the second for Pratt, who shares seven and a half years son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

The couple were spotted riding their bikes in Brentwood, California, just after the exciting news came out. Pratt covered his face with an American flag bandana while his pregnant wife hid her bump in a white T-shirt.

The duo began dating in summer 2018, tied the knot about 10 months ago and have been ready to expand their family ever since.

Recently, a source to People said: "After they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family. Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy."

"They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling," a friend added.

Pratt, on Thursday, discussed their new addition to the family with his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.

Shriver, and Schwarzenegger Pratt's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, spoke with the 'Jurassic World 'star for a #HomeTogether Instagram Live chat.

During the chat, they discussed Pratt's recent 'Parks and Recreation' reunion special that raised funds for Feeding America.

After Pratt raved about his in-laws, Shriver also mentioned her daughter's baby on the way.

Pratt said: "I really love what you're doing. This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it's just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful. I'm so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family."

Shriver said in return: "You're gonna have another beautiful family member." (ANI)






