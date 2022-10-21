Katori Hall's 'P-Valley' renewed for third season

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Katori Hall's 'P-Valley' has received its renewal for Season 3 at Starz.

According to Variety, the third season of the drama series, which is produced by Lionsgate, will have ten episodes. The second season of the programme premiered on Starz in June and ended in August.

As per the reports of Variety, "'P-Valley' continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry," said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. "This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three."



Katori Hall, who won the Pulitzer Prize, adapted her play 'Pussy Valley' into the film 'P-Valley.' The show follows the staff as they struggle to survive in the imaginary town of Chucalissa, which is based on The Pynk, a strip club in the Mississippi Delta.

Among the cast members of the show are Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, Psalms Salazar, Loretta Devine.

As per the reports of Variety, across all platforms, "P-Valley" presently averages 10.3 million viewers per episode, according to Starz. Hall serves as executive producer, showrunner, and the series' creator. Executive producing is also done by Dante Di Loreto. The television studio is Lionsgate. (ANI)

