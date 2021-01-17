Katy Perry and her dog are 'about 95' pc ready to turn vegan

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): Musician Katy Perry is making her way to adopt veganism and she is about "95" per cent ready to be "100" per cent vegan.

The 'Not The End of the World' singer made the announcement on Twitter as she took to the microblogging website on Saturday night (local time).

She also shared that her dog Nugget is also joining her in the journey since the last 4 months, hinting that she might turn vegan soon.



"I'm about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN... my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok," she tweeted.

Animal protection organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) responded positively to Perry's tweet and suggested some healthy vegan pet food items for Perry's dog Nugget through an article.

"Wonderful news! We're SO happy for you--and for Nugget, too. You'll both love how it feels eating clean and helping animals. Some healthy vegan goodies Nugget will love," PETA tweeted with the link to the article.

Fans of the 'Smile' musician also lauded her efforts towards turning vegan and also shared how dogs can eat vegan food contrary to popular beliefs.

The 36-year-old musician had earlier in August welcomed her first baby with her actor fiance Orlando Bloom. They had named their baby girl as Daisy Dove Bloom. (ANI)

