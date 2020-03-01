Katy Perry calls herself 'Bridechilla' as she plans wedding with fiance Orlando Bloom

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 1 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry, who is gearing up to marry longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom, revealed that when it comes to wedding planning she calls herself a "bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla".

According to People magazine, Katy recently dished on her engagement to Orlando. The pop star mentioned that she's not overly concerned with the small details of her wedding.

"I call myself a 'bridechilla' as opposed to a 'bridezilla'. Orlando and I are united with our approach," Katy said of their upcoming marriage ceremony.

"It's not about the party, it's about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you're with someone who challenges you to be your best self," Perry explained while gracing the cover in a colourful and fun ensemble.

The couple who dated on and off from 2016 got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. (ANI)

