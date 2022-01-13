Katy Perry calls husband Orlando Bloom 'strong man' in sweet birthday tribute

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry marked her husband Orlando Bloom's 45th birthday with a heartwarming social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Perry shared a slew of intimate and hilarious pictures and videos, including a clip of the star being fed a burger by the actor while breastfeeding their one-year-old daughter Daisy.

"happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd," she captioned the post.





The post accumulated more than eight lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

Fans lauded the couple as 'the best' in the comments section of the post.

This post comes after Perry shared a slew of snaps on Monday of her new life in Las Vegas, where she is temporarily living after kicking off her critically-acclaimed residency at Resorts World last month, which runs until March 2022. (ANI)

