Katy Perry is all praises for Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Post their music collaboration, Katy Perry has nothing but nice things to say about Taylor Swift.

The two pop stars ended their yearlong rivalry and announced peace by appearing in Taylor Swift's 'You need to calm down' song together.

Giving fans another bolt out of the blue, they dropped a hint of an upcoming musical collaboration with both of her former rival and bestie, Selena Gomez. Perry was recently asked about the same in a recent interview on the U.K. radio show 'Capital Breakfast,' reported E-News.

"I'm open, I'm open! You know, one of my favourite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is 'Begin Again.' I love...I really like what she's saying in 'The Archer.' I think she's really intelligent, and there's lots of layers to her. I get the singles, a lot of people know us from the singles, but when you dig deep, there's depth" she said.

The 'Hot n Cold' singer has also been occupied these days with judging 'American Idol,' which is returning for the 18th season in 2020. Other than this, her personal life is also keeping her busy as she is planning to wed Orlando Bloom.

Both got engaged in February after dating on and off since 2016.



In an interview on Friday (local time) with the U.K. radio show 'Heart Breakfast,' the pop singer was asked when they are tying the knot.

"I mean, tick-tock, I hope sooner than later," Perry said.

She also added she "can't say" if she and Bloom would marry in the U.K., where he is from.

"I obviously have a type, I like English gentlemen. I think I like English gentlemen because there's something...the kind of the sarcastic, dark sense of humour, and I like that they sound really eloquent and there's more history in the U.K. than there is in America. They sound like they've got tradition, actually, they have more tradition, and I like that. There's tea time. We don't really have very many traditions in America," said Perry, who was married to British actor and comic Russell Brand between 2010 and 2012. (ANI)







