Katy Perry makes quarantine confession, says she cries 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

Washington D.C. [USA], May 11 (ANI): For American singer-songwriter Katy perry, pregnancy has been an emotional experience.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old pop star appeared during Saturday's SHEIN Together Livestream event, where she performed a handful of songs before opening up about being pregnant.

The 'Firework' singer said that it was difficult to adjust to pregnancy during the COVID-19 quarantine, as per E! News.

She revealed that while she had "good days," other days weren't so good.

Perry confessed, "I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks."

The singer said, "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I'm used to going [out] all the time."

Although she's used to having some "alone time," the 'Roar' singer said she's found a way to escape without leaving her home."There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So, I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space," Perry said.

Expressing excitement at becoming a mom herself, the 'Hot N Cold' crooner offered a Mother's Day wish to all the mothers out there.

"Hey everyone out there, it's Katy Perry. I want to wish all the mothers a Happy Mother's Day and I am so excited... and, I think, ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and staying safe," she said. (ANI)

