Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are 'ecstatic' about expecting baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], April 5 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom can't wait to be parents to their little girl.

According to People magazine, after Perry announced that she is expecting a daughter with Bloom, the engaged couple was happier than ever. The source said, "They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it's a girl. They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It's such a happy distraction for them."

The source revealed that the 35-year-old singer is "feeling good" while self-isolating, though she is hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic eases before her due date.

The source further shared that, they stay home, along with so many other people and they both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy. "Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer. She tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot.," the source added.

This baby will be Perry's first child and Bloom's second child. He shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. (ANI)

