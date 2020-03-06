Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding amid coronavirus scare

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 6 (ANI): In the light of the current coronavirus scare, the mother-to-be, singer Katy Perry has postponed her marriage with fiance Orlando Bloom which was scheduled to take place in Japan.

According to People magazine, the couple was ready to tie the knot during the early summer but with the recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), they have put a hold to the Japan-based wedding.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," People magazine quoted a source as saying.

"They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus," the source added.

The duo that got engaged in February 2019 revealed that they are expecting a baby as Perry released her new song 'Never Worn White'.

The visual of the song had put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, with a scene of her cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video. (ANI)

