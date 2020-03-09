Katy Perry pays tribute to her late grandmother

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 9 (ANI): Popstar Katy Perry mourns for her 'wonderful grandma,' Ann Pearl Hudson, who passed away on March 8 just days after Katy announced that she was expecting her first child with actor fiance Orlando Bloom.

On Monday the 'Roar' singer took to Twitter to dedicate a song to her grandmother and wrote "a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace."



The 35-year-old shared the song 'Deep Peace' by Bill Douglas.

Later Katy shared a heartwarming note via Instagram, among the pictures and videos Perry included an emotional clip of her telling her grandma about her pregnancy.



"I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday," she wrote.

The rest of Perry's heartfelt caption eulogized her grandmother, recalling her incredible life and insatiable spirit.

Further, Katy also credited her grandmother for helping her become the woman that she is today.

"A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did."

One of the pictures also featured a snap of her granny meeting former president Barack Obama.



And towards the end, there was a video of Perry sharing her pregnancy announcement with her grandmother. (ANI)