Katy Perry reveals pregnancy often makes her cry

Washington D.C. [USA], May 11 (ANI): Days after revealing about her pregnancy, singer Katy Perry recently opened up about the struggles that she has been facing due to the condition and said that she often ends up sobbing.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old singer discussed how difficult it is to adjust with pregnancy during the coronavirus lockdown. The statement came during an online event.

During the event, Perry said that though there are certain good days but other days are just not good.

"I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks," Fox News quoted her as saying.

"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I'm used to going (out) all the time," she added.

As the 'Never Really Over' singer cannot leave her house due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, she said that she goes to her car which is her escape.

"There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So, I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space," Fox News quoted Perry as saying.

The singer had earlier in March revealed about her pregnancy through the music video of her song 'Never Worn White.' (ANI)

