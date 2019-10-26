Katy Perry rings in her 35th birthday in style

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Pop-icon Katy Perry rang in her 35th birthday with a sizzling red swimsuit photo on Friday.

The singer took to Instagram to show the world that she's still got it in the swimsuit with a Hawaiian flower print.

"35 and never more alive," the "Firework' singer captioned the snapshot.

The singer released 'Harleys in Hawaii' last week, her third single off of her upcoming and untitled album.

After dropping 'Never Really Over' and 'Small Talk' earlier this year, the artwork for Perry's latest release sees her perched on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, in multiple styles of animal and floral print. (ANI)

