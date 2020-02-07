Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating for years, says Jennifer Tilly

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Tilly says she was surprised when the internet went crazy over visual artist Alexandra Grant and Canadian actor Keanu Reeves' relationship as she revealed that the couple has actually been dating "for years".

According to Page Six, the 61-year-old actress, at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Wednesday night (local time) said, "I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'" She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian."

Reeves and Grant were seen holding hands in November at the Lacma Art Museum and Film Gala and they instantly sparked romance rumours.

Tilly further noted that it is really astonishing to her 'how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, and says that it's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him. She also stated that "It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

Tilly who met Grant a few years ago at a dinner party is also of the view that the 'visual artist' is perfect for Reeves because they are both "low key".

Jennifer also stated that though Keanu is a good person, he is lucky to have Alexandra in his life. She concluded by stating that both of them have very quiet and elegant personalities, they are the ideal couple. (ANI)

