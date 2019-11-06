Keanu Reeves dating Alexandra Grant, 'wants to share his life with her'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor and musician Keanu Reeves is dating artist Alexandra Grant and the two are ready to make it public.

The 55-year-old actor and 46-year-old Grant attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend, where they walked the carpet holding hands.

"Keanu wants to openly share his life with her," a source told People. "He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."

The insider said that the couple, who have known each other for years, "started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet."

The two first collaborated in 2011 on Reeves' book 'Ode to Happiness,' with Grant providing the illustrations. The project was her first artist book and Reeves' first book as a writer, reported People magazine.

They worked together again on the actor's 2016 book, 'Shadows', in which Grant again provided the illustrations. (ANI)

