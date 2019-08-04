Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves spotted in unrecognisable look from 'Bill And Ted Face the Music'

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Actors always put their best foot forward and try to leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill or visit a new place. And seems like, Keanu Reeves is also charged up for his upcoming film 'Bill And Ted Face the Music'.
The 54-year-old actor was spotted filming for the highly-anticipated movie in a bizarre look that left him looking totally unrecognisable.
The 'John Wick' star was seen sporting a wig that added a mullet to the top of his head while the sides were shaved clean and a bushy, large beard. He was also wearing a long-sleeve Under Armour shirt, which was rolled up to show off his stomach and dark jeans, reported People.
Reeves has been spotted on the sets of the movie several times while filming, including a shot of the actor with pal and co-star Alex Winter. The two have starred in the 'Bill and Ted' movies together since its debut in 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure. They later reprised the roles in the 1991 sequel 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey'.
The film went on floors on July 1. Dean Parisot is directing the upcoming film from a script by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The highly-anticipated movie is currently in production.
"We want to say thank you to the fans," said Reeves alongside Winter in a video when the announcement was made.
"It's all because of you guys. We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you," added Winter.
Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh will serve as the executive producer alongside R Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli.
The prequels of the movie, 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' and 1991's 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey' featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is all set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston.
In the upcoming film, Winter and Reeves' titular heroes embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music.
The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Friendship Day 2019: Alia Bhatt shares fun video with Akansha...

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): From Jai and Veeru to Rahul and Anjali, Bollywood has celebrated the bond of friendship bringing different elements on the screen. Some movies will make you cry while others will make you feel more strongly for your friends. However, one of the most prominent duos of

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:48 IST

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday paid tribute to legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:33 IST

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Oscar-winning documentarian D.A. Pennebaker passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday night (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:11 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's Friendship Day wisdom

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): As B-town celebrities shared pictures with their besties and wished their friends on Friendship Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared a piece of wisdom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:05 IST

B-town BFFs who gives us major friendship goals

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The entire world dedicates the first Sunday on August to their beloved friends and our B-town celebs are no less when it comes to the bond of friendship. Many of the Jais and Veerus of the film industry serve as inspirations to people given the love and affection the

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:19 IST

'Chhichhore' trailer out now!

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On the occasion of World Friendship day, Shraddha Kapoor finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Chhichhore.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:21 IST

Camila Cabello fumes at body shamers

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello fumed at trolls who body-shamed her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:12 IST

Varun Dhawan trolled for praising Hollywood flick, hits back

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan was recently called out for playing roles in "masala movies," and the actor has given a befitting response to the troller.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:12 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas now have a new family member

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Newly married couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently lost their beloved dog Waldo, were spotted with a new puppy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:10 IST

Ranveer Singh brings Southall to a standstill!

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): With a massive fan following, not just in India but globally, it is only natural for fans to show up to catch a glimpse of superstar Ranveer Singh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:45 IST

Friendship Day: Alia Bhatt says 'let's co-exist'

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On Friendship Day several actors have spoken up about the special bond between friends with some of them even pointing out how they have developed close ties with animals too.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:08 IST

A$AP Rocky returns to US after one month in Swedish detention

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky has returned to the United States after spending nearly one month in jail in Sweden.

Read More
iocl