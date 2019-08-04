Keanu Reeves spotted in unrecognisable look from 'Bill And Ted Face the Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Actors always put their best foot forward and try to leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill or visit a new place. And seems like, Keanu Reeves is also charged up for his upcoming film 'Bill And Ted Face the Music'.

The 54-year-old actor was spotted filming for the highly-anticipated movie in a bizarre look that left him looking totally unrecognisable.

The 'John Wick' star was seen sporting a wig that added a mullet to the top of his head while the sides were shaved clean and a bushy, large beard. He was also wearing a long-sleeve Under Armour shirt, which was rolled up to show off his stomach and dark jeans, reported People.

Reeves has been spotted on the sets of the movie several times while filming, including a shot of the actor with pal and co-star Alex Winter. The two have starred in the 'Bill and Ted' movies together since its debut in 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure. They later reprised the roles in the 1991 sequel 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey'.

The film went on floors on July 1. Dean Parisot is directing the upcoming film from a script by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The highly-anticipated movie is currently in production.

"We want to say thank you to the fans," said Reeves alongside Winter in a video when the announcement was made.

"It's all because of you guys. We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you," added Winter.

Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh will serve as the executive producer alongside R Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli.

The prequels of the movie, 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' and 1991's 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey' featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is all set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston.

In the upcoming film, Winter and Reeves' titular heroes embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music.

The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020. (ANI)

