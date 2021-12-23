Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' gets new release date

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): 'John Wick' fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next installment of the popular franchise as actor Keanu Reeves' upcoming film 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has got a new release date.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate released a teaser for the upcoming film on its official Instagram page, revealing that 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has been pushed back until March 24, 2023. The caption read, "Be seeing you. 3.24.23."



As per People magazine, the fourth installment in the Reeves-led franchise was originally set to debut in theatres on May 22, 2022.

'John Wick: Chapter 4', directed by Chad Stahelski, is also set to star Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane and more. The franchise's previous installment, 'John Wick: Chapter 3--Parabellum', grossed USD 327,281,779 at the worldwide box office when it was released in 2019.



In August 2020, a fifth movie in the franchise was confirmed by Lionsgate during an earnings call. The movie studio said the fourth and fifth installments will be shot back to back.

While fans of the hit franchise may have to wait longer to see it in theatres, Reeves is now back on the big screen, starring in a new installment of 'The Matrix Resurrections'. (ANI)







