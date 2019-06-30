Actor Keanu Reeves
Actor Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves supports Cinema America

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): Joining a string of high profile film leaders, actor Keanu Reeves came out in support of the Italian cinema collective 'Cinema America' after it was attacked by a far-right organisation.
On Thursday, the organisation released the first message of support on its Facebook page after four people were attacked following its showing of the Paul Schrader's 'First Reformed'.
"It is unacceptable that there is still someone that thinks they can impose their view through the use of violence ... We can't accept a wound of this kind, inflicted not only to the world of art and cinema but to the whole world," Variety quoted Guardian.
Actors Willem Dafoe Jeremy Irons, Debra Winger, Richard Gere, and John Malkovich have signed the letter besides directors Francis Ford Coppola, Alfonso Cuaron, Spike Lee, Guillermo del Toro, and Stephen Frears. Cinema America is known for organising free outdoor movie screenings in Rome.
According to Italian reports, at least one of the suspects from the June 16 attack belongs to a youth wing of Italy's neo-fascist CasaPound political party. (ANI)

