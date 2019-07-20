Keanu Reeves surprises family that made 'Breathtaking' sign for him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, 'John Wick' actor Keanu Reeves surprised a family who left a sign "You're Breathtaking" for him in their yard while he was on the way to the set of his new film 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' in Louisiana.

Writer Ed Solomon shared a photo on Twitter on Thursday that shows the 54-year-old star bent down next to the sign the family had made while adding a note of his own.

"So yesterday, this sign was out on a lawn on the way to set," Solomon captioned the snap. "Keanu jumped out of the car and did this."

The actor gave the sign, which referenced Reeves' famous "You're Breathtaking" quote from an E3 video game conference, a makeover.

"Stacey, you're breathtaking," he wrote along with his signature.

However, that wasn't all. As the family revealed via Twitter on Thursday, Reeves also met the sign-makers.

"Wow! Yesterday was a dream come true!," the fan wrote. "We knew @KeanuReevess_ was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says 'You're breathtaking' So we did!"

The fan said that while the sign got some attention from passersby, she was shocked when the actor came to meet her. "A few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he was!!" she wrote. "He actually stopped! Oh my heavens!"


