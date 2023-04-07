Keanu Reeves to play damaged Hollywood star in dark comedy 'Outcome'

Los Angeles [US], April 6 (ANI): Actor Keanu Reeves is all set to play the role of a damaged Hollywood star in dark comedy titled 'Outcome'.

Jonah Hill will helm the project which he has co-written with Ezra Woods, The Hollywood Reporter reported.



'Outcome' will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

Hill will also produce Outcome with Matt Dines, his partner at their Strong Baby banner, along with the company's Ali Goodwin. The project will be an Apple Studios production.

Also, this project reteams Hill and Apple following their partnership on a Grateful Dead biopic from Martin Scorsese's Sikelia Productions, which is currently in development. Scorsese will direct the film from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, with Hill set to star and produce for Strong Baby, alongside Dines. (ANI)

