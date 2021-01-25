Keira Knightley says she won't shoot nude scenes with male directors

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): British actor Keira Knightley has revealed that she won't shoot nude scenes for films with male directors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old star Knightley told the Chanel Connects podcast, "I don't have an absolute ban [on filming nude scenes], but I kind of do with men. It's partly vanity and also it's the male gaze."

While the 35-year-old said she acknowledged the need for nudity in films, she said she didn't "want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody is grunting. I'm not interested in doing that."

The 'Pride and Prejudice' star added: "Saying that, there's times where I go, 'Yeah, I completely see where this sex would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot,' so, therefore, you can use somebody else."



"Because I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now, and I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked."

During the interview, the actor - who most recently appeared in comedy-drama 'Misbehaviour', about the women's liberation movement of the 1970s - also explained that if a particular film was focused on female life experiences, she would insist on working with a female director.

"If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body [acceptance], I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female film-maker," she noted.

"If it was about motherhood, about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know and is your own and it's seen in a completely different way and it's changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that. But I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze."

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, after becoming a mother in 2015, Knightley added a "no nudity clause" to her film contracts. (ANI)

