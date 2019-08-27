Keith Powers
Keith Powers

Keith Powers joins Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): After actor Theo Von, Keith Powers is the latest addition to Chris Pratt-starrer upcoming sci-fi film 'Ghost Draft'.
The actor who is currently starring opposite Renee Zellweger on Netflix series 'What/If', has been roped in to play a military commander reported Variety.
Other actors already a part of the film's cast include Yvonne Strahvoski, Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons.
The upcoming sci-fi is being penned by Zach Dean with 'The Lego Batman Movie' filmmaker Chris McKay directing it.
It follows the story of a man who is to fight a war in the future where the fate of humanity depends on his ability to confront his past. The production is expected to begin at the end of this summer in locations including Atlanta and Iceland.
With David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner as producers, Skydance is bankrolling the film with Paramount on board for distribution.
Powers other credits include the drama series 'Famous in Love' which starred Bella Thorne. (ANI)

