Keith Richards celebrates daughter Alexandra's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Keith Richards have just proved that he is the best dad ever.

According to Page Six, the musician threw a wild party this weekend as his beloved daughter Alexandra got married to Jacques Naude.

Richards along with his wife, supermodel Patti Hansen, booked lush Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Connecticut, on Saturday (local time) for the grand celebration.

The musician's friends Stones Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts were also present at the bash. However, Mick Jagger was missing from the celebration.

Alexandra took to Instagram to post a snap of her intricate lace gown writing, "#AboutLastNight. Over the moon to announce I'm a Mrs today! #Sundaylove."

She then shared a snap of Marilyn Monroe in a wedding gown and wrote, "#Mood #SundayLove."

The musician's daughter and filmmaker Jacques tied the knots in the Caribbean in January, according to Page Six.

The duo dated for around two years before getting engaged. (ANI)

