'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffers test positive for coronavirus: Report

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Some 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

According to Page Six, the members of the show's production team received positive test results during routine testing, Deadline first reported Friday (local time). As a result of the positive tests, retesting and contract tracing were done.



Currently in its second season. 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' was last taped on Thursday. It is scheduled to resume this week pending results, according to Deadline.

On Saturday, 'Entertainment Tonight' reported that 38-year-old singer and talk show host Clarkson tested negative for COVID-19 despite being exposed, per a source.

As per Page Six, Coronavirus cases have continued to rise in recent weeks, with several shows -- including Bravo's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' and 'Family Karma'- being shut down due to cast or crew testing positive.(ANI)

