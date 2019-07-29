Kelly McGillis reveals she wasn't asked to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Kelly McGillis, who played Tom Cruise's love interest in the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun', claimed that she wasn't asked to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick">Top Gun: Maverick.'

In the original film, McGillis' character Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, is not only Maverick's (Cruise) lover, she's also his flight instructor.

Entertainment Tonight asked the actor if she will attend any of the film's promotional events, and she was diplomatic yet candid in her response, reported Fox News.

"I don't know how to answer that because one, it hasn't happened. Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I'm doing and what's going on. I can't project what I would or wouldn't do in the future. I have no idea because I don't know where I'll be," McGillis said.

The 62-year-old actor also added that she hasn't even seen the trailer of the sequel, noting "Movies are odd things. I don't really keep in touch with anybody. I think I've spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world."

American actor Jennifer Connelly has a role in the upcoming 'Top Gun: Maverick">Top Gun: Maverick', though it's unclear what part she will play. If she's going to be Cruise's lover in the flick, McGillis isn't bitter about it.

McGillis said that she left the film industry entirely in order to get healthy physically and psychologically.

"It was very challenging for me to have any kind of sense of self or self-identity or real self-worth other than what I did for a living," she said of her time as an actor.

"And it just -- it didn't become a priority; what became the priority initially was raising my girls and being the best sober parent I could be," she added.

She also noted that her "priorities had changed," but it wasn't a huge, cathartic decision to quit acting altogether.

"It wasn't like a major decision that I made to leave, it was just that other things became more important. I love acting, I love what I do, I love doing theatre, but I don't know. To me, my relationships with other people became far more important than my relationship to fame," she explained.

McGillis, who was diagnosed with alpha one antitrypsin, a lung condition, five years ago, said that she is a homebody.

"I feel really blessed that I don't have to work, you know? But I get the option to work, so I'm really blessed in that way. Not many people get that option later in life, so I feel very lucky," she said.

The trailer of 'Top Gun: Maverick">Top Gun: Maverick' released on July 19. The sequel is set decades after the 1986 movie and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards' pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie. Cruise reprises his role of ace pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell with Miles Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' character Goose.

The action flick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer (who is reprising his role as Iceman), Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, and Monica Barbaro.

Joe Kosinski directed the film, from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. The film is set in the present day but has the feel of the '80s project from the late filmmaker Tony Scott. It follows fighter pilots as they deal with drone tech making their old style of flying obsolete.

'Top Gun: Maverick">Top Gun: Maverick' is slated to hit the screens on June 26, 2020. (ANI)

