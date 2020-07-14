Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Travolta pays tribute to 'courageous' mom

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American actor Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Travolta honoured her late mother for having a "light that never ceases to shine" in a moving tribute following the actor's death from breast cancer.

According to Fox News, Preston's husband confirmed her death on Instagram, revealing that it followed a private two-year battle with breast cancer. Shortly after, 20-year-old daughter Ella took to the social media platform to share a tribute to her "courageous" mother.

She began the post by sharing the same photo that her father did and wrote, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."



She continued her tribute by thanking her mom for a myriad of things she did while raising her.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she wrote. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama."

Born on October 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Preston studied acting at the University of Southern California before starring in the romantic comedy film, 'Mischief,' her first major movie role, according to People.

She went on to star in such hit films as 1988's 'Twins,' 1996's 'Jerry Maguire,' and 1999's 'For Love of the Game' alongside Kevin Costner.

Preston also had frequent guest-starring roles on TV series like 'Medium,' 'CSI: Cyber' and 'Joey.'

Kelly is survived by her husband, daughter Ella, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died at the age of 16 in 2009. (ANI)

