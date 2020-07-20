Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' daughter stuns in white bikini

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Hollywood stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola Consuelos, posted a photo of herself in a white bikini over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the 19-year-old Starkid shared the bedroom selfie on her Instagram Stories.



Meanwhile, 49-year-old actor Ripa shared a photo of her husband, Mark, basking in the sun while lying out in a pool.

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' host captioned the pic, "Sunday vibes," adding the hashtag #daddy.

In August 2019, Ripa revealed that Lola secretly altered her prom dress to make it look sexier.

The host said of her daughter's emerald green gown. "So that's why the girls are fully on display. Everybody came down the stairs together and I just mean Lola."

However, Ripa doesn't seem to mind Lola's sense of style as she recently admitted to sharing clothes with the teen during the quarantine.

She said in April, "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there." (ANI)

