Kelly Ripa opens up about other profession she once wanted to pursue

Washington D.C. [USA], April 16 (ANI): American actor Kelly Ripa revealed that once upon a time she had wanted to be a midwife.

The 49-year-old actor revealed this on Wednesday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' on Fox News.

The show welcomed Jennifer Shoback, a midwife from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania who Ripa addressed.

The former opera star said, "You are living my other profession. Once upon a time, I was like, 'I wish I could be a midwife or a doula.' I wish I had that level of expertise because I just find the whole childbirth experience to be so incredible and miraculous and exhilarating, you do such a phenomenal job there."

Then Shoback opened up about how life has changed for midwives like herself during the coronavirus pandemic, noting that it's a "really scary" time amid COVID-19.

She explained that they have masks on their face, and they're dressed from head to toe and have additional PPE on for delivery. She said, "We really feel for our moms because I don't think it's what anybody envisioned their birth would look like -- coming into the hospital with this infection and this pandemic and then all the healthcare providers for their whole stay are covered from head to toe."

The 'American Cheerleader' star praised Shoback for her work and said, "I know from experience that you are a source of comfort to the women in those delivery rooms. We are just so thankful that you are fighting the good fight every day and bringing these beautiful little people into the world."

The actor has three children of her own-22-year-old Michael, 18-year-old Lola and 17-year-old Joaquin all of whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos. (ANI)

