Kelly Ripa responds after viewers critique her glam: 'Certain things don't matter anymore'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 16 (ANI): American actor Kelly Ripa is not letting any haters bring her down.

According to People magazine, the 49-year-old star learned during Friday morning's show that some viewers have been saying that she and co-host Ryan Seacrest occasionally look shiny while doing their own makeup for at-home filming.

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host made it clear that right now, her appearance is the least of her worries.

Ripa fired back, "I don't care. I have a new outlook on life. Certain things don't matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don't matter."

Ripa's 45-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest relayed to the mother of three that "once in a while" viewers describe the pair as looking "shiny in our DIY show process," eliciting the response from Ripa, who said the audience should be "lucky" they even got dressed for the at-home airings.

The 'Stand-in' star said, "First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance: How dare you and you're lucky that we actually put clothes on. It's harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.'"

"It's a disaster!" Seacrest concurred.

Ripa also said that she is in so over the self-glam process that she's "this close to just pulling the laptop into the bed."

But rest assured Ripa is "not going to do that because I keep telling myself," 'You're a professional and this is still a TV show and the days matter,'" she said. "It's my mantra." (ANI)

