Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note in memory of late husband Bob Saget

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): It's been nine months since actor Bob Saget passed away. On Sunday, Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in his memory.

"It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time," she wrote, reflecting on the nine months that have passed since Bob died suddenly at 65.

"I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared," she added.

Rizzo said there is still a "palpable hole where he used to be," but "there are days that are lighter now too," adding: "The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck. But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It's all quite an enigma."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgCz4CtirX/?hl=en



Alongside the note, she uploaded a video of her and her husband participating in a couple's challenge.

Kelly's post left netizens emotional.

"This made me cry. I feel so horrible for you, stay strong," a social media user commented.

" you are such an incredibly strong woman," another one wrote.

On January 9, 2022, Bob died at 65 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando. He was staying in the city while performing comedy shows in the area. The medical examiner concluded that Saget died after falling and hitting his head.

Bob and Kelly got married in 2018. He was previously married to Sherri Kramer between 1982 and 1997 - and he is survived by their three daughters. (ANI)

