Kendall Jenner and ex-Ben Simmons celebrate New Year's Eve together

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 2 (ANI): Kendall Jenner spent her New Year's Eve with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons.

According to TMZ, the supermodel and the NBA star went for a New Year's Eve party at Attico in downtown Philadelphia.

Ben had rented out Attico, the rooftop restaurant, for an NYE bash.

The couple walked into the celebration together before midnight

Kendall wore a black belted shirt dress with a baguette bag, while Ben, on the other hand, was decked up in a black jacket paired up with jeans and sneakers.

The duo had always been in an on and off relationship since 2018.

Kendall and Ben had also spent Valentine's Day together last year. (ANI)





