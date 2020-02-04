Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons strip down to sunbathe in Miami

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 4 (ANI): American supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons seemed to be liking each other's company as they were spotted enjoying a poolside date in Miami, Florida.

The two were pictured looking relaxed and enjoying themselves in the sun as the 24-year old donned a hot pink two-piece bikini set.

According to Page Six, Ben and Kendall went to watch the 2020 Super Bowl LIV, which is the season's biggest football game.

The media personality even shared a moment from a night out at Papi Steak restaurant.



The couple spent the New Year's Eve together at Attico in downtown Philadelphia and were also spotted grabbing brunch at Bubby's in Tribeca last month. (ANI)

