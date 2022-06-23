Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker put a full stop to their relationship

Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): Reality TV star Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker have ended their two-year relationship reportedly.

A source close to Kendall shared the news about her breakup with E! News.

"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," the insider said.



According to the source, the couple had a "really nice time" in Italy together during sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding festivities "but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."



Kendall told Devin she "wanted space and time apart," according to the source, who shared, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another."

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumours back in April 2020 when they were spotted driving in Arizona together. After weeks of relationship speculation, the pair officially began dating in June of that year. In 2021, the couple took Instagram to make their relationship official by sharing photos of each other on Valentine's Day. On June 12, 2021, Kendall shared a few PDA-packed pictures on her Instagram Story to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

In fact, in April 2022, Kendall opened up about her relationship during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said how she watches every game that Kendall plays and when she's not at the games, she's constantly on the phone following the same whereas, Devin also made a rare statement about being in a good place with Kendall when he told WSJ. Magazine. (ANI)

