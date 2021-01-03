Kendall Jenner grooves on skating during snow-filled getaway

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): After ringing in the New Year with her sister Kylie Jenner, American star Kendall Jenner, on Sunday (local time) takes her feet on skating in the snow-filled slopes.

The 25-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and shared a clip of her enjoying skating that also flashes out the picturesque view of the snow slopped valley.



The post that sees the Jenner packed in a yellow coloured parkas jacket and skin-tight sports pants garnered more than six million views within a few minutes of being posted. With the clip, she wrote, "Light afternoon," with an aerial tramway emoticon in the caption.



Earlier the Jenner sisters shared that they will be entering in the New Year together as they bolted out for their annual vacations to enjoy the nature bliss in the lap of mountains capped with snow. (ANI)

