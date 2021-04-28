Kendall Jenner is 'the happiest' in relationship with Devin Booker

Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): Seems like love is in the air for Kardashian-Jenners as after Kourtney found her match in American musician Travis Barker, Kendall is also living a blissful life after finding love in American basketball player Devin Booker.

'The Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Booker sparked dating speculation on Valentine's Day this year when the reality TV star posted a cuddly picture with the basketball player on her Instagram story.

People Magazine reported that the duo was spotted holding hands while strolling in New York City, earlier this week.



To pique the interest of their fans, the outlet reached out to the sources close to the star couple and learned that this is "the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."

"She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now. She is very private about their relationship but it's obvious that they have something special going on," the source added.

The news of their romance first broke when the two were spotted together in April 2020 on a road trip from LA to Arizona. At the time, a source told People Magazine that they were "just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship. Her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," the source added.

Jenner, who is notoriously private about her dating life, was previously linked to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons, and American basketball player Blake Griffin. (ANI)

