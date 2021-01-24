Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in British coronavirus drama series

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Northern Irish actor Sir Kenneth Charles Branagh is set to play the role of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an upcoming scripted series about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox News, the limited series will be titled 'This Sceptred Isle' and will air on Sky Atlantic, a subscription-based television channel under Comcast and Sky Group Limited.

As per Deadline, the limited series will be filmed in early 2021 and premiere next fall.



Sky Atlantic's series will be helmed by Michael Winterbottom, who is known for his other British series and films 'The Trip,' 'A Mighty Heart,' and 'Everyday.'

"The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community," Fox News quoted Winterbottom as saying.

The five-part drama revolves around UK's Prime Minister and also around the pandemic from the perspective of the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, hospitals, care facilities and more. (ANI)

