Kevin Feige responds to Ryan Gosling's pitch to play Ghost Rider in MCU

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Marvel Studios president and MCU architect Kevin Feige recently stated at Comic-Con that he'd "love to find a place" for Ryan Gosling in the MCU.

According to Variety, Feige was responding to Gosling's own pitch to play Ghost Rider in a future Marvel movie. Earlier this month, the actor had told the 'Happy Sad Confused' host Josh Horowitz that Ghost Rider is the one superhero he wants to play.

"Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider..." Feige told MTV News at Comic-Con when he learned about Gosling's Marvel pitch.



Even when Feige was informed that Norman Reedus is also on record wanting to play Ghost Rider, he responded, "Gosling's unbelievable. Ryan is amazing...I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU. He's dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It's amazing."

'Ghost Rider' was first turned into a movie in 2007 with Nicolas Cage in the title role. A sequel, "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," was released in 2012. The first movie co-starred Eva Mendes, who just so happens to be Gosling's longtime partner. The actors have two children together.

Rumors have circulated that Gosling has been courted for the MCU to play the superhero Nova, but the actor recently shut down such speculation.

"I don't know anything about Nova if that's what you're going to ask me," Gosling told MTV News while promoting 'The Gray Man' as per Variety. (ANI)

