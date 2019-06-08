Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Paramount team up to remake 'Scrooged'

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): Kevin Hart and Paramount Pictures are teaming on a remake of the cult film 'Scrooged' that starred Bill Murray.
Hart will produce the film via his HartBeat Productions and possibly take on a starring role, sources confirmed to Variety.
The project is in nascent stages with no writer or script.
A modern retelling of the Charles Dickens novella, the original 1998 film was directed by Richard Donner in which Murray essayed the role of a greedy TV executive who meets three ghosts to get back his Christmas spirit.
Currently, Hart is prepping up to shoot 'Fatherhood'. The film is based on the true story of an author and is an adaptation of Matt Logelin's best seller 'Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love'.
The 'Night School' actor will also be seen in the sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' which stars Dwayne Johnson. (ANI)

