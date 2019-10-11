Kevin Hart breaks his silence over car crash incident

Washington DC [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart who met with an accident last month, finally opened up about the incident in a statement.

The 40-year-old actor who suffered major back injuries in a crash in the Los Angeles area issued a new statement released through his attorney Andrew Brettler, where he addressed the two other individuals, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, who were also involved in the violent crash.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he shared.

The actor was hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged to undergo physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility. Several weeks ago, after Hart was released from the hospital, the star's wife Eniko Hart, with whom he shares a son, gave a positive update about the actor's condition.

"He's doing well, thank you," she told paparazzi. "We're just taking it one day at a time...He'll be back on track in no time."

Meanwhile, his attorney remarks that despite recent reports of his professional comeback, Hart is not officially "back to work." Instead, the E-News website was told that Hart only shot promos for the upcoming 'Jumanji' sequel for a few hours this past week. (ANI)

