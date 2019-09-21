Kevin Hart is back from rehab after car crash

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): American actor Kevin Hart, who met with a horrific car accident earlier this month, is back from a live-in rehab facility.

According to TMZ, the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star is grateful and shocked to be alive after facing such a serious accident.

The 40-year-old star reportedly fractured his spine in three places in the accident, which occurred in Malibu Hills when the actor's friend Jared Black speed off the Mulholland Highway and crashed through a wooden fence around 1 a.m.

On September 11, he was released from the hospital and admitted into the inpatient facility for physical therapy.

"He's already walking. He's good," Tiffany Haddish told Entertainment Tonight, as reported by Page Six, ahead of his release from the hospital, while Hart's wife Eniko Parrish said, "He's great. He's going to be just fine." (ANI)

