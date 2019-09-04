Kevin Hart is recovering after back surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): American comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who recently underwent surgery following a late-night car crash, is on the mend.

The president of the actor's HartBeat Productions told E! News that the 40-year-old star is "doing fine."

The president said in a statement that Hart is "doing fine" after undergoing back surgery and is "expected to have a full recovery very soon."

Hart's wife Eniko also recently updated fans about her husband's health condition following the accident.

"He's great. Yup, he's going to be just fine," a drained Eniko said.

She explained that Hart is awake, but not lively and joking around which he usually does. However, he's in good spirits.

Sources told the outlet that doctors completed a successful back surgery on Hart after he was brought injured. He is expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days while he recovers completely from his injuries and is being kept under thorough observation.

The 40-year-old star was left injured when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California on Sunday morning. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 am on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol shared.

The car crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart with "major back injuries," TMZ reported on Sunday. A third occupant, Black's fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed. Hart left the scene and headed to his home nearby, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Hart bought himself the Barracuda in July as a birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he'd nicknamed it "Menace."

The 'Night School' famous friends have been sending him well wishes since news of the accident broke, including close friend and frequent co-star Dwayne Johnson. The actor posted a still of the two shooting for the new 'Jumanji' movie series together with a sweet caption.

"Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong," Johnson wrote.

"I am praying for my friend @KevinHart4real. Please join me," actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted.

Many other celebrities sent uplifting messages to Hart, including his fellow comedians like Arsenio Hall, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Ross, and Ron Funches.

On the work front, Hart is set to appear in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film, 'Fatherhood.'(ANI)

