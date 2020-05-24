Kevin Hart opens up about how wife Eniko 'held him accountable' after his cheating scandal

Washington D.C. [USA], May 24 (ANI): American comedian Kevin Hart is revealing new details about how his relationship with wife Eniko Parrish fared after his cheating scandal.

According to Page Six, the 40-year-old talked with the 'The School of Greatness' podcast of Eniko Parrish, who is pregnant with their second child together, a baby girl.

He said: "She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better.'"

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor continued: "That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.' And she held me accountable. It wasn't a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don't let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone."

Hart star gushed over her, calling her "the strongest person in the world."

Hart and Parrish are already parents to 2-year-old son Kenzo. Hart also shares two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart: 15-year-old daughter Heaven Hart and son 12-year-old son Hendrix Hart.

In 2017, Hart cheated on Parrish with model Montia Sabbag while on a trip to Las Vegas. The sexual encounter was caught on video, which was later released in an alleged attempt to extort the comedian.

Sabbag publicly maintained she didn't release the tape and agreed Hart was as much a victim as she was. She changed her tune in September 2019 when she sued Hart for USD 60 million, claiming that Hart and his friend JT Jackson set her up and hid a camera during their rendezvous.

Later, the lawsuit was dismissed. (ANI)

